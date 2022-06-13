Kotoko 3 - 0 Elmina Sharks: Porcupine Warriors lift 2021-22 GPL title with thumping win

Asante Kotoko crowned league champions

Ghanaian giant Asante Kotoko SC defeated Elmina Sharks FC on Sunday evening at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in their coronation match.

With a commanding performance, the Porcupine Warriors mesmerized the Fearsome Sharks on with a beautiful display to win their 25th official League title.



Halfway through the first half of the match, Ibrahim Imoro scored the opening goal with a wonderfully taken free-kick to make it 1-0 to the home team.



They were the better team of the match and could’ve scored more in the opening half but ended the first half with a 1-0 lead.

The second 45 minutes continued as it ended in the first half with the Reds dominating play on all fronts.



Substitute, Georges Rodríguez Mfegue scored twice in the late stages of the game to make sure Kotoko beat the Green and Whites 3-0 at the end of the match.



Kotoko ewill play at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon against newly promoted team Accra Lions FC in the last game of the season.