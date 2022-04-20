0
Kotoko Board Member confident current team can excel in Africa

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko Board Member, Kwesi Osei Ofori believes the current team is strong enough to compete in Africa. 

The Porcupine Warriors are on course to winning the Ghana Premier League, after taking an eight points lead with nine games remaining.

The Kumasi-based side have been in blistering form all season, spearheaded by their Cameroonian attacker Frank Mbella Etouga.

"It's so obvious, everybody can see we are course to winning the Ghana Premier League title. We will replicate our form in Africa and hopefully we won't disappoint," he told Akoma FM.

The record Ghana Premier League champions will represent the country in the CAF Champions League if they successfully end the campaign top of the table.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko lost their third game of the season over the weekend after falling to Real Tamale United in at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The Reds next host Legon Cities on matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League.

