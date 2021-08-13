Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah, NCC tours Adako Jachie training facility

Source: Richard obeng bediako, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah and National Circles Chairman, Christopher Demanya has today visited the Adako Jachie Training complex to inspect ongoing works at the site.

According to Christopher Demanya, the supporters must support the management to ensure the standard of the Porcupine Warriors is raised to the level of the lite clubs on the continent, hence the club will get its own stadium and other facilities.



“I’m pleading with all Kotoko supporters to be calm and support the team we must all desist from insulting players and other stakeholders of the team.’’



Nana Yaw Amponsah toured the club’s Adako Jachie complex where works are currently ongoing.



Works at the Asante Kotoko Adako Jachie project site are taking shape as the first phase is close to completion.



The first phase will include the club's secretariat and other officers being moved from the current Odeneho Kwadaso location to Adako Jachie.

The project when completed will have a 30-bed dormitory, a technical block, executive office, dressing room, medical block, secretariat, players block and a gym.



Asante Kotoko, since its formation on August 31, 1935, has adopted a number of state-owned facilities with the Jackson park and most especially Baba Yara Sports stadium as their home venue which has brought fond memories for the former Africa champions.



Watch the video below:



