Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah advised to resign

A leading member of Asante Kotoko’s supporters body, Kwadwo Asante, has advised the club's Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, to resign at the end of the season.

According to him, Nana Yaw has provoked the hostility of the current Kurt Okraku led Ghana Football Association with his utterances and actions while serving as Asante Kotoko CEO.



He further claimed that under Nana Yaw’s reign, Asante Kotoko has made more enemies than friends in Ghana football.



Kwadwo Asante is the Protocol Officer for the National Circles Committee (Kotoko’s main supporter's group) and he made these pronouncements while speaking to Kumasi-based Ash FM in an interview.

“I know most Kotoko fans would not agree with me but after this season, Nana Yaw Amponsah should humbly resign and leave the club,” Asante told Ash FM.



“Asante Kotoko will suffer with Nana Yaw Amponsah if the current Ghana FA administration under Kurt Okraku continues for the next 5 or 10 years.



“I would advise Nana Yaw Amponsah to even stay away from football. Football is not the only employment avenue for him. He should look elsewhere. If he spends ten years at Kotoko, Kotoko will suffer for ten years,” he concluded.