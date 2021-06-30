Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah handed 5-year ban from football - Report

Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah will step down as the CEO of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko with immediate effect after he was slapped with a five-year ban by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

Amponsah, who doubles as director of Division One club Phar Rangers FC, is suffering the consequences of the decision of the club to pull out of the league without just cause.



The decision by the Disicplinary Committee means that the former football agent will not be able to hold his position as the CEO of the Kumasi-based giants as he will not be qualified because of the ban.

"That the Shareholders and Directors of Phar Rangers FC on the records are hereby also banned from all football activities for a period of five (5) years effective from this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the GFA Division One League Regulations," the ruling from the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA read on Wednesday.