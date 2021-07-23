Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah rejects claims Kwame Opoku's transfer affected their season

Ex-Asante Kotoko player, Kwame Opoku

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has rejected claims that selling their top marksman Kwame Opoku is the reason for their failure to win the league.

Nana Yaw Amponsah insists the departure of the player did not affect the team and there was no guarantee if he had stayed they will win the league.



Asante Kotoko ended the season on a disappointing note after losing to Hearts of Oak and failing to win any of their last three matches.



"Kwame Opoku's departure did not affect our performance. In fact, there was no guarantee Kotoko would have won the league with Kwame Poku," said Nana Yaw Amponsah on Asempa FM.



Meanwhile, the affable football administrator believes not playing at the Baba Yara Sports stadium contributed to their disappointing campaign.

The Porcupine Warrior had to play their home games in Accra and Obuasi.



However, the Reds are likely to be back at the Baba Yara Sports stadium next season as renovation works reach completion stage.



"From our checks, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is almost ready. Winning the league is top on our priority list. We are in to win every competition we play," he said.



Asante Kotoko have one last shot at a trophy this season when they take on Berekum Chelsea in the last eight of the MTN FA Cup.