Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah reveals why he was nicknamed the 'Black Blatter'

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that he was once called the 'Black Blatter' when growing up.

According to the Phar Rangers owner who has become one of the fastest rising football administrators in the country, his ambition to become the FIFA President some day earned him the 'Black Blatter' nickname.



He said his friends who bought into his dream decided to name him the African version of former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter.



"I remember growing up my friends used to call me the Black Blatter and it was because I had a dream of becoming the FIFA President so my friends gave me that nickname and I was very strong about that dream," Nana Yaw Amponsah said on the Dentaa Show.



Nana Yaw Amponsah contested in the 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections but he finished third behind Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie.

He was appointed a year later to replace George Amoako as the new Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko and has been in charge of the club since August 2022 till date.



