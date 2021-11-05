1
Kotoko Coach Prosper Narteh’s winning tip for Isaac Oppong ahead of Sunday's clash

Issac Oppong Playing For Kotoko.jpeg Issac Oppong

Fri, 5 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko host Bechem United in GPL WK2

• Isaac Oppong impresses on his GPL debut

• Prosper Narteh hails youngster Isaac Oppong

Asante Kotoko SC coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh has said dazzling youngster Isaac Oppong needs to improve his defensive abilities to become a complete player.

Oppong stole the show on his first-ever Ghana Premier League(GPL) appearance when he was subbed on for the last 16 minutes in Kotoko's 3-1 comeback win over Dreams FC.

The 18-year-old scored one and assisted two goals as the Reds stunned the Still Believe lads at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.

“He came with a lot of individual brilliance; ability to look at where the spaces were, when to dribble, when to pass and when not to pass,” Narteh said after the game against Dreams.

“I think he has a brighter future; he is very young. Technically, he is a gifted player

“I have been telling him we need to work on his strength and his defensive abilities. Once he can provide defensive responsibilities when we lose the ball, I think he will be a complete player,” he concluded.

Next on the GPL schedule for Asante Kotoko is Bechem United. The match comes off on Sunday, November 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

