Kotoko Defender, Christopher Nettey begins gym works as he steps up recovery.

The right-back has returned to work in the gym as he steps up his recovery from injury.



The defender has been on the sidelines for some weeks after he suffered an Injury against King Faisal in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Nettey returned from injury and has been receiving treatment from doctors, who have given him the green light to start fitness regimes in his race to catching up with his colleagues.



The right-back showed more than enough to prove he is ready to peddle his way back to full fitness, the Asante Kotoko first team, and his old predatory form.

The 23-Year old was in scintillating form for the Porcupine Warriors before succumbing to a recurrence of a knee complaint.



Watch full video here



