Kotoko: Fabio Gama retains number 10 jersey, Amankona handed number 29 jersey

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have officially announced their squad list for the coming season while also revealing the jersey numbers of all their players for the season.

The porcupine warriors have made about 16 new signing and they have all been handed various jersey numbers with the ones that was vacated by the over eight players shown the exit from the club.



The list comprises of four goalkeepers, seven attackers, ten midfielders and ten defenders where five members are under the age of 19.

Kotoko will open the season on Saturday with an away tie against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



