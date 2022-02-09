Kotoko NCC boss criticizes referee's performance in the Kotoko v Shark match

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko's National Circles Council (NCC) chairman, Christopher Damenya, has blasted officials who handled the Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks match.

Referee Abdullai Ibrahim gave a disputed penalty against the Porcupine Warriors, assisting the lowest club side Elmina Sharks to win.



In response to the referee's performance, Damenya stated that Kotoko, particularly this season, has suffered from poor officiating, which he feels is hurting the team.



“The ‘foolishness’ in Ghana football must stop. People are influencing games negatively against Kotoko which is bad. Clubs can’t compete so well in Africa if we don’t get deserving winners for our league” he told Oyerepa FM.

Only two defeats have been experienced by Asante Kotoko this season in fifteen games.



This weekend, Kotoko will meet the struggling Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.