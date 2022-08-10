0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko and Hearts of Oak could represent Ghana in $100m worth African Super League

Hearts Of Oak Vs Asante Kotoko Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko GPL clash

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak could be Ghana's representatives in the African Super League, which was officially launched on Wednesday.

It was announced at the 44th Ordinary Congress of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Arusha, Tanzania.

CAF will offer $100m in prize money with $11.6m for the winner. CAF also intends to pay each African football association $1m annually from the league's earnings. There are 54 member associations of CAF.

It is not clear whether CAF has finalised the list of clubs, but they will come from 16 different nations with a maximum of three per country.

They will play a group competition first, divided into three groups of eight clubs, before the majority of clubs move onto an American-style playoff system, including wildcard berths.

CAF plans to continue with its club showpiece Champions League but officials said there were plans to revert back to a two-legged knockout competition, dispensing with the group phase.

The new competition is set to kick start in the 2023-24 season.

Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are unquestionably Ghana's two most powerful clubs. They have both won the African Champions League. Thus, if CAF decides to include Ghana in the new competition, the two clubs are most likely to be chosen to fly the Ghanaian flag.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
Related Articles: