Kotoko and Kenpong Academy face off in a friendly game

Newly established youth football club, Kenpong Football Academy (KFA) will tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24 test their mettle against Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko in a friendly game at the Atonsu AstroTurf in Kumasi.

The exercise is one of several friendly games that KFA is embarking on since arriving in the Garden City of Kumasi last week.



The game will serve as preparation for the two sides in their respective assignments in the course of the season.



While Kenpong Acadamy is a new and vibrant team, the game with Kotoko has gained attention in Kumasi because of the legends who handle the Winneba-based academy side.



Kenpong Academy is coached by astute coaches and former footballers including the likes of James Kwasi Appiah, former Black Stars coach and Kotoko legend as well as coaches Francis Oti Akenteng and Frimpong Manso, former Black Stars and Kotoko defender.



The game is expected to be exciting considering the fine form of Asante Kotoko who sit top of the Ghana League table with four wins in the opening four games of the season.

To the players of Kenpong Academy, the game offers them a huge platform to tell their story as a unit.



Kotoko in the past has benefited immensely (financially) from Mr Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong), who was a former Board Member and Vice-Chairman of the Club.



"It is a known fact that Kenpong loves Kotoko, but we the technical team see this as a unique opportunity to project these young talents," said Oti Akenteng.



Dr Kwasi Appiah, Oti Akenteng, Emmanuel 'Chairman' Ampea, Frimpong Manso, Eddie Ansah, other Kotoko legends and Armah Senegal have put their rich technical expertise at the disposal of the Academy.