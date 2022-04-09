Kotoko announce new sponsor as Adonko Next Level deal is terminated

Kotoko made the announcement of PLUS 1 as new beverage partner via social media

Asante Kotoko has signed another partnership deal with Happy Man who will be the official beverage sponsor for the Porcupine Warriors.

Speaking on OTEC FM earlier in the day Asante Kotoko official David Obeng Nyarko stated that Happy Man will replace Adonko 'Next Level' for the next 18 months.



"Kumasi Asante Kotoko to announce a new sponsorship deal with a beverage company to replace Adonko 'Next Level' for the next 18 months,"



The club officially announced the deal in the evening after the meeting between representatives of Happy Man and officials of Kotoko ended positively.



"We are #Happy to announce a Sponsorship deal with Happy Man ; producers of Plus 1 Cola , Plus 1 Apple , Plus 1 Mango, Plus 1 Tamarind & Plus 1 Energy for the next One and Half seasons.



PLUS 1 is our new official beverage partner," the club tweeted.



