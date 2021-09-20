Kotoko appoint coach David Ocloo and John Eduafo to deputize head coach Prosper Narteh

The new assistant coaches of Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have announced the appointment of coaches David Ocloo and John Eduafo as the first team’s new assistant coaches.

Over the weekend, the Ghana Premier League giants confirmed the appointment of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as the new head coach of the team as they prepare for the start of the 2021/2022 football season.



Today, the club has in another announcement said that coach David Ocloo and coach John Eduafo have been appointed to play the roles of assistants to the new head coach.



“We are glad to announce that Coach David Ocloo and Coach John Eduafo have joined our newly appointed Head Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as Assistant Coaches.



“Welcome, gentlemen,” a statement on the Twitter page of Asante Kotoko has said today.

The new coaches of the club will later this afternoon take charge of the team’s first training session in pre-season at the Adako Jachie grounds.



