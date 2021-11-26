Kotoko are not special, we will beat them - Karela coach talks tough

Karela United coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah

Kobby-Mensah has called on Karela fans to be calm amidst the teams' unconvincing start to the season

Karela have won one of their first four GPL matches



Karela United host Kotoko on GPLWK5



Karela United head coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah has labelled league leaders Asante Kotoko as no ‘special team’ ahead of their week 4 encounter at the CAM Park on November 28.



Kobby-Mensah believes the Porcupines are beatable and that his team can end Kotoko's unbeaten run.



The Reds are on four matches winning streak, top of the table with 12 points and also boasts of the best defensive record with just a goal conceded in the four games.

Nonetheless, the former Samartex trainer is confident of beating "ordinary" Kotoko on Sunday.



“Kotoko are not a special team so we are not afraid of them. We can beat them on Sunday because they are really beatable,” Kobi Mensah told Domestic Sports.



Karela have not been convincing this season under the manager, one win, two draws and a loss is his record so far. Kobby-Mensah has therefore called on the fans to have patience.



“Supporters are sad but I don’t think they should because the league has not ended. We still have many matches to play and I believe that anything can happen,” he added.



Kotoko beat Karela,2-0 the last time the two meet in Aiyinasie ending the latter's 1,825 days of home invincibility.

This time, Karela need to put the breaks on Kotoko to secure revenge for last season's defeat.



Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:







