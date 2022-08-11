0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko assistant coach Abdul Gazale intensifies pre-season training in Accra; players break down

FZ05aQXWYAQLsA7 Some Kotoko players

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Porcupine Warriors arrived in Accra on Tuesday to continue arrangements for the trip to Turkey.

As already reported by footballghana, the Ghana Premier League champions will spend a few weeks in Turkey as part of pre-season training where the team will play a number of friendlies.

This week, the team is in Accra to work on the documentation of players and team officials before the trip.

Today, Coach Abdul Gazale took charge of the training of the team in the capital and intensified the drills for the players.

From pictures posted by the club on its Twitter page, players are seen tired and sitting on the grass to catch a break from the tough drills.

The team will train for two more days in Accra before finally departing Ghana for Turkey on Sunday, August 14.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr