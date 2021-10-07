Kotoko board chairman Kwame Kyei acquires 100% stakes in lower tier BYFA

Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei

Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei has reportedly acquired a 100% stakes in lower tier side Bekwai Youth Football Academy.

According to Pure FM, the business magnate paid a mammoth GHC200,000 to the owners of the club to acquire the stakes in the club.



The Division One league club will reportedly be managed by his two sons Nana Boadu and Divine as he concentrates on other businesses.



Dr. Kwame Kyei a passionate football fanatic came into the limelight of Ghana football when he was appointed as the Executive Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko by Otumfour Osei Tutu II in 2016.



His tenure saw Asante Kotoko compete in Africa club competition where they reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2018 under coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor.



Kotoko won the 2017 MTN FA Cup and the Tier 1 Special Competition which they qualified to play in the CAF Champions League group stage.



ABOUT DR KWAME KYEI

Dr. Kwame Kyei was born on 2nd February 1961 in Accra. He hails from Agona wiamoase in the Ashanti region,but grew up in the capital city of Ghana, Accra. He is married to Mrs Favour Kyei and blessed with six children.



Dr. Kyei who is now known as a Kumasi-based business mogul began his business empire at Taifa in Accra in 1995. Before this time,he had worked for BOST for three years as a transporter in the haulage of Petroleum product.



From a humble beginning at Taifa by establishing his retail outlet and becoming a leader in Goil, his business steadily expanded and in 2002 he was granted an Oil Marketing License by the National Petroleum Authority leading to the establishment of Unity Oil Company Ltd.



Dr Kyei is the CEO of a number of business including Unity Oil Company Limited, Light FM, Light TV,Vision1 FM, Sports Hotel and the Sport Recreational Centre and many other subsidiaries. Unity Oil the biggest of his businesses, which started at Taifa in Accra has several branches nationwide.



Some of these are found at Ofankor (the head office), Ahwiankwanta, Agona Jamasi, Sunyani, Bantama, Asokwa, Afrancho, Asenua, Boankra, Santasi and Atonsu. Others are located at Tanoso, Ahodwo and Takoradi. The business mogul employs over 4000 people.



He was awarded the Best Petroleum and Gas Entrepreneur of the Year at the Entrepreneur Award in 2013, and again received an honorary Doctor of services and Development degree from International Ministerial Council of Europe –an affiliate o