Kotoko board clash with management on decision to offload 8 players - Report

Vice-captain Emmanuel Gyamfi is among those to be axed

There is pandemonium within the rank and file of Kumasi Asante Kotoko as the board of directors are not in agreement with the management of the club on their decision to cut loose some eight players.

Key among the eight players is vice-captain of the club Emmanuel Gyamfi who the management want to cut loose despite signing a one-year deal with the club at the tail end of last season.



Kotoko have almost every season recruited players en masse while also shipping out scores of players at a loss or almost for nothing.



This year's episode may not be any different as the club is about to ditch about eight senior players who are part of the first team.



But reports from deep throat sources say majority of the club's board of directors are not in agreement with the decision to cut loose eight players as the club may not get the value of the players or they may have to pay them off before terminating their contracts.



It started with the appointment of a new coach Prosper Nartey Ogum as replacement for Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto and certain players will be casualties of the new regime.



Among the eight players are deputy captain of the club Emmanuel Gyamfi who has most often flattered to deceive in Kotoko colours but had his best spell for Kotoko last term scoring five goals in 35 matches while providing just one assists in the just ended season.

Habib Mohammed is also on the chopping block although his Kotoko contract will not expire until next year.



There is no place for midfielders Kwame Adom Frimpong, Godfred Asiamah and Latif Anabilla who have all failed to glitter in a Kotoko jersey as they will be put up for sale.



Youngsters Osman Ibrahim and Emmanuel Sarkodie will be handed a second chance but that will be at their loan clubs as they have struggled to nail down a place at Kotoko.



Emmanuel Sarkodie has struggled to live up to expectation since joining Kotoko from Nkoranza Warriors some years ago.



They have already signed eight players which includes Clinton Opoku, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang, Samuel Boateng, Isaac Oppong, Richard Boadu, Augustine Agyapong and Samuel Appiah.