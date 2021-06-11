Kotoko board member Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi defiant about club’s title chances

Asante Kotoko SC team

Asante Kotoko board member, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi is defiant about their chances of clinching the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors have been outstanding in the ongoing season and are joint-top with Accra Hearts of Oak on 50 points after 28 matches.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the board member declared board support to the management of the two-time African Champions.

“We want to win the league and will do our best to win. It's the ambition of the board and will support the management to win,” he said.



Asante Kotoko will play Inter Allies on Monday in matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League at the Theater of Dreams, Dawu.