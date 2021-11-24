Kotoko board member passes damning verdict on trophy chances of Black Stars

The Black Stars have not won a trophy since 1982

In the foreseeable future, there is no indication of the Black Stars of Ghana annexing any major trophy, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, a board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has said.



Evelyn who refuses to label herself a ‘prophet of doom’ is of the view that the investment being made into the Black Stars is misdirected as the team lacks the quality to win either the World Cup or the African Cup of Nations.



In a Starr FM interview, Nsiah Asare who doubles as Chief Executive Officer of Hasaacas Ladies urged the government and Ghana Football Association to channel the investment into the Black Queens as the female national team is better equipped to win trophies for the country.



She said that the feat can be achieved through careful planning and progression of female footballers from the various clubs into the national team.