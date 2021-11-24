Kotoko board member passes damning verdict on trophy chances of Black Stars

• The Black Stars have not won a trophy since 1982
• Evelyn Nsiah Asare does not see the drought ending anytime soon
• She has appealed to the government and GFA to invest in women's football
In the foreseeable future, there is no indication of the Black Stars of Ghana annexing any major trophy, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, a board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has said.
Evelyn who refuses to label herself a ‘prophet of doom’ is of the view that the investment being made into the Black Stars is misdirected as the team lacks the quality to win either the World Cup or the African Cup of Nations.
In a Starr FM interview, Nsiah Asare who doubles as Chief Executive Officer of Hasaacas Ladies urged the government and Ghana Football Association to channel the investment into the Black Queens as the female national team is better equipped to win trophies for the country.
She said that the feat can be achieved through careful planning and progression of female footballers from the various clubs into the national team.
“We need to do a lot for women’s football if we want to progress. I think it is better developing women’s football in Ghana here than the men. I don’t want to be a prophet of doom but I don’t see the Black Stars lifting the African Championship or the World Championship but the Black Queens can,” she said.
“You develop the Black Queens through the clubs so if the clubs are developed, we will have a very formidable side. U-17 will be good, U-20 will be good and they finish up with the Queens because it is a progressive stage,” she added.
Evelyn Nsiah Asare was speaking in relation to the success chalked by Hasaacas Ladies in the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League.
The team, against all odds, made it to the final where they lost to the South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns.
The team has since arrived in the country and is set to begin preparations for the Women’s Super Cup competition scheduled for November 25, 2021.
