Kotoko board satisfied with the performance of CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah – Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Asante Kotoko board member, Evelyn Nsiah Asare has insisted the club’s board of directors are satisfied with the performance of Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Amponsah was appointed the CEO of Kotoko on August 7, 2020, on a mandate of the governing body of representatives appointed by life patron Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.



The 2019 Ghana FA Presidential candidate has tremendously improved the state of the club’s Adako Jachie complex after setting up ‘befitting’ structures for the Porcupine Warriors. He has also reached a partnership agreement with English Premier League side Southampton and sought numerous sponsorship packages.



On the field achievement, the Porcupine Warriors finished 2nd in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League despite playing all 34 league matches away from their favourite Baba Yara Sports Stadium and even reached the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM on the performance of the CEO, Evelyn Nsiah Asare revealed the board remains satisfied with the performance of the dynamic administrator.



“Nobody knows the job description of our CEO better than us and if we are not satisfied we would have said it or complained. I will rate Nana Yaw Amponsah 90% for the job done as of now,” he told Oyerepa TV.



Nana Yaw is expected to lead a short ceremony in the Kumasi in the coming days to unveil the first phase of the Adako Jachie project.