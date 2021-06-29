Kotoko can never beat Hearts of Oak under Nana Yaw Amponsah’s management – Yamoah Ponkoh

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Yamoah Ponkoh, has claimed that the Porcupine Warriors can never beat Accra Hearts of Oak under the leadership of Nana Yaw Amponsah.

According to him, those managing the team now have no knowledge about the history of the club.



Yamoah Ponkoh said Asante Kotoko is bigger than those managing the team and they must follow tradition if they are to beat Accra Hearts of Oak during their tenure in office.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware he said, "I was not affected by the defeat to Hearts on Sunday. I knew Asante Kotoko was going to lose to Hearts."



“The people running Asante Kotoko are aliens, they know nothing about Kotoko. Look at their preparations for the game against Hearts of Oak. We are lucky Hearts of Oak didn’t disgrace.”



“How can this team score Hearts of Oak? If there was a return leg, we could have lost again to them. Those leading Asante Kotoko know nothing and they can’t beat Hearts."

“Those leading the team are incompetent and they can never beat Hearts of Oak. We don’t beat Hearts of Oak with our mouths. They must follow tradition if they want to succeed.







“If not for the referee’s performance there could have been a disaster,” he added.



Asante Kotoko currently lies second on the league log with 53 points and needs to win all their matches with the expectation will drop points in their games.



