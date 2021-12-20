Kotoko captain Ganiyu elated by 'wonderful' win over Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko captain, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko skipper Abdul Ganiyu is pleased with his side's 2-1 win over Legon Cities on match week nine of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Frank Etuoga gave the Porcupine Warriors the lead in the 29th minute, but the goal was short-lived as it was cancelled by Joseph Adjei’s close-range header in the 35th minute.



Etuoga restored Kotoko's lead in the 78th minute, latching onto Stephen Amakona’s pass into the box to connect a low first-time strike into the net.



"It is wonderful", Ganiyu said to reporters at the post-match press conference in response to how it felt for the team to get back on winning ways. "It is one of those (good) days."

After last week’s home draw to Real Tamale United, Coach Prosper Narteh lamented over his side’s profligacy in front of goals, and Ganiyu felt Sunday that the trend was different.



"Football is all about taking your chances and today we took ours. Match after match we will try to take our chances and try to win."