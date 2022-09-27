0
Kotoko captain Richard Boadu disappointed with Hearts of Oak draw

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko skipper Richard Boadu was left frustrated after a 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak on match week three of the Ghana Premier League.

Caleb Amankwah scored late to cancel Yussif Mubarik’s opener as both teams shared the spoils at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday.

The result leaves Hearts of Oak with two points from three matches while Asante Kotoko have one point with two games in hand.

"We really wanted to win this game to get the supporters back but we couldn't so we will have to go back and prepare for our subsequent matches," Boadu said after the game.

"We don't struggle in communicating with our coach. We have a translator and our goalkeeper Moise Pouaty help translates whatever he says to us so communication hasn't been a problem to us."

He added, "There's no pressure on us, we like soldiers and ready for everything."

"Last week criticism never affected us, we played so well is quiet unfortunate that, we couldn't win."

The Porcupine Warriors will take on newcomers Nsoatreman FC on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Stadium in an outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture.

