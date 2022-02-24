Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Ogum insists poor pitches affecting quality of football

Asante Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Ogum insists poor pitches have hampered the quality of play in the Ghana Premier League.

According to the ex-WAFA coach, some of the pitches are unplayable making it difficult for players to express themselves.



Although the Porcupine Warriors finish the first round top of the table, he feels they could have done better if not for bad turfs.

“And then some of the pitches we play on are not good at all. They don’t give the players the opportunity to express themselves. If you look at the quality of the Accra Sports Stadium pitch today, you saw the quality of the game, both teams tried to keep the ball on the turf, and I think if venues have good quality pitches like this our league will be better," he said after Kotoko's goalless draw against Hearts of Oak last Sunday.



“La Liga, EPL, and others will be a thing of the past because they are a lot of young talents in the country and when we get good pitches I think we can get there.” the former WAFA trainer added.