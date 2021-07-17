Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto wants match fixing allegations investigated by GFA

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto has called on the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to investigate the allegations of match-fixing.

The allegations of match-fixing in the top-flight and the lower league have been a canker in the country and have taken away the beauty of the game over the years.



With the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League set to be wrapped up this weekend, allegations of match-fixing dominated the headlines and the local media.



According to the Portuguese manager, he feels ashamed about the allegations of match-fixing in the country.



He stressed that the country's football governing body must crack the whip to ensure these allegations are investigated.



"People before and after games talk about fixing the matches and that makes me ashamed," he told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.

"Authorities must investigate these things," he added.



Meanwhile, the final matches of the season will be played at the various stadia.



Hearts of Oak will officially be crowned winners of the season after their game against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.



Asante Kotoko meanwhile are likely to be runners up but will host Elmina Shark at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.



