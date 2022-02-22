Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh battles three others for January Nasco Coach Of The Month award

Prosper Narteh Ogum with Umar Abdul Rabi, Kassim Mingle Ocansey and Bismark Kobi-Mensah

Four coaches have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month Award for the month of January.

November’s winner Prosper Ogum Narteh, Umar Abdul Rabi of Medeama and Kassim Mingle of Bechem United and Bismark Kobby Mensah of Karela FC are all gunning for this month’s award.



The four coaches secured impressive results throughout last month.



The winner of the award is expected to be announced on the GFA News programme on Friday February 25, 2022.



Winner is expected to receive a 43 inch Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum (Asante Kotoko)



5 Matches

4 Wins



1 Draw



0 Losses



Umar Abdul Rabi (Medeama SC)



6 Matches



3 Wins

2 Draws



1 Lose



Kassim Mingle Ocansey (Bechem United)



5 Matches



2 Wins



3 Draws

0 Losses



Bismark Kobi-Mensah (Karela United)



5 Matches



3 Wins



2 Draws



0 Losses





Source: ghanafa.org