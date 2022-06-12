1
Sports

Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh names 20-man squad for coronation match against Elmina Sharks

Kotoko Squad.png Asante Kotoko SC

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko win GPL

Ismael Ganiu set to miss Kotoko's final home game

Andy Kumi returns to Kotoko squad for coronation match against Sharks

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has named his 20-man squad for his side's final home game of the season against Elmina Sharks.

Captain Ismael Ganiu has been left out of the squad as he continues to nurse his injury. Whereas Andy Kumi has recovered from his long-term injury to make the list.

The league winners will host relegated Sharks in a coronation match on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kotoko will be officially handed the Ghana Premier League trophy after emerging champions of the 2021/2022 season.

The Porcupines, following their triumph has now won the GPL for a record 24 times. However, this is their first league title since 2014.

GOALKEEPERS

Danlad Ibrahim

Kwame Baah

DEFENDERS

Imoro Ibrahim

Charles Owusu

Nettey Christopher

Andrews Appau

Samuel Appiah

Maxwell Agyemang

MIDFIELDERS

Richard Boadu

Mudasiru Salifu

Fabio Gama

Richmond Lamptey

Emmanuel Keyekeh

FORWARDS

Dickson Afoakwa

Evans Adomako

Sarfo Taylor

Andy Kumi

Franck Mbella

George Mfegue

Samuel Boateng

