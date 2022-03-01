Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh wins second GPL coach of the month award

Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh celebrates with players

Asante Kotoko’s Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has won the NASCO Coach of the Month Award for the second time this season.

Ogum who won the November edition of the monthly awards, lead his team to an unbeaten run throughout January.



Out of five matches played, Asante Kotoko won four matches and drew one.

With his side's impressive record, Ogum beat off competition from Umar Abdul Rabi of Medeama SC, Karela FC’s Bismark Kobby Mensah, and Coach Kassim Mingle of Bechem United.



The former WAFA gaffer will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.