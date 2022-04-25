Kotoko coach explains why he substituted Dickson Afoakwa in first half against Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum said he substituted Dickson Afoakwa in the first half of the team's defeat to Legon Cities in order to protect the player from disgruntled fans.

The Porcupines suffered yet another defeat on Sunday, falling 3-1 to Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Hans Kwoffie's brace and Michel Otou's goal ensured the Royals' victory.



But it was another underwhelming performance from Dickson Afoakwa that drew boos from the crowd.



Mudasiru Salifu, who scored Kotoko's consolation goal, came on in place of the 24-year-old in the 35th minute.



Ogum told reporters, “When you have a player on the field and the audience are getting on the player, you better protect the future of the player than allowing the audience finish him on the field and as a coach as I sit here, that’s what I saw.”

“He has more years ahead of him to play football so I decided that because he himself was not getting things right and then the audience were on him so I had to make sure that I protect his future.



“If you really watch the game, tactically he was not giving us the options defensively and offensively and Attuquaye was moving in there anytime they get the ball, Attuquaye would just drag Nettey in and create that space there meanwhile, when he (Afoakwa) gets the ball, then he gives it out to them and as a player when you give the ball out what you do is you give immediate chase or pressure, he doesn’t give the pressure and they play the ball there.



“We get the ball, we give it to him and he gives it to the opponent, he’s confused on the field so if you were in my shoes what will you do, you protect the future of the player,” he ended.



Kotoko's next game is against WAFA in Sogakope.



