Kotoko coach quizzes why poor Dawu pitch was approved for GPL matches

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto has said that he is surprised the Theatre of Dreams pitch at Dawu was approved by the Ghana Football Association Licensing Board to host a Premier League game.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a 3-2 win over Inter Allies at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday, June 14, 2021, but came at a cost as two players got injured.



Barreto blamed the injury of his players’ on the poor nature of the pitch in Dawu.



The Portuguese trainer said the pitch is bad for association football and also a threat to the players.



“I am surprised why someone approved this pitch for football.”

“I had two injury situations. We had to replace Ganiyu because of injury afterwards Evans also sustained an injury because the pitch is not good. I don’t understand how this pitch can be approved for a league match,” Barreto said in a post-match interview.



“Sometimes when we lose we try to find an excuse but I tell you this pitch doesn’t meet any of the conditions to play a league match on. I hope the Ghana FA and those who approve this pitch should also think about the players,” he added.



Below is a photo of the Theatre of Dreams pitch at Dawu:



