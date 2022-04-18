0
Kotoko coach rallies team to move on from RTU defeat; focus on next game

Prosper Narteh Ogum Kotoko Vs Bechem 610x400 1 Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum

The head coach for Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has charged his players to move on from Sunday’s defeat to Real Tamale United and focus on the next game in the Ghana Premier League.

After failing to turn up earlier this afternoon during the matchday 25 encounter of the Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, the Reds lost 2-1 to RTU at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Ogum expressed displeasure about how players did not play into instructions.

He said the team must accept the defeat and prepare for the next match of the league season.

“We created some good chances in especially in the early part of the game which we could have scored but we couldn’t, and I think it’s okay. We’ve lost and we have to accept it, no blame game.

"We just have to make sure that we go back as a unit like we came here and make sure that we get things done right and we move on, that’s all,” Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum told StarTimes in an interview.

Up next for Asante Kotoko, the team will face Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League.

