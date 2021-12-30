Kotoko defender Ganiu urges teammates to focus on winning GPL title after FA Cup exit

Asante Kotoko captain, Ismail Ganiu

Asante Kotoko captain, Abdul Ismail Ganiu, has charged his teammates to work towards lifting the Ghana Premier League title after their exit from the MTN FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday afternoon, locked horns with Kumasi neighbours King Faisal in a Round 64 clash of the ongoing MTN FA Cup competition.



After a poor showing from the Reds, they were knocked out by King Faisal after a 1-0 defeat.



Speaking after the game, defender Abdul Ganiu says the team is not happy. According to him, all attention will now be on winning the Ghana Premier League title.

“We are not happy about our exit from the FA Cup. We will work harder and keenly contest for the GPL trophy,” he said.



Up next for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, the team will face Aduana Stars this weekend in an away game set to be played in Dormaa.