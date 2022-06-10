Kotoko deserves GPL triumph, they worked hard for it - Felix Annan

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan has expressed his delight to the club’s Ghana Premier League triumph this season.
According to the player now plying his trade in the USA, the management and players of the Kumasi-based club deserve the success in the league this season.
“I’m really happy for the management and the players because they put in a lot of hard work and I know this will mean a lot to them. They (Kotoko) really deserve the league title,” Felix Annan told Akoma FM in an interview.
Asante Kotoko this weekend will play the last but one match of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.
At the end of a game that will be against Elmina Sharks, a coronation ceremony will follow at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for Asante Kotoko to be handed the Ghana Premier League title.
That game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 18:00GMT.
- Each Kotoko player to pocket US$5,000 and other packages for winning 2021/22 GPL
- 2023 AFCON qualifiers: Kotoko striker Franck Mbella omitted from Cameroon final squad
- Five Ghanaian 'millionaires' who support Asante Kotoko
- Kurt Okraku-led GFA created the environment for match manipulation - Kotoko CEO
- Kotoko will never forget Nana Yaw Amponsah if he builds stadium – Opoku Nti
- Read all related articles