Kotoko deserves GPL triumph, they worked hard for it - Felix Annan

Former Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan has expressed his delight to the club’s Ghana Premier League triumph this season.

According to the player now plying his trade in the USA, the management and players of the Kumasi-based club deserve the success in the league this season.



“I’m really happy for the management and the players because they put in a lot of hard work and I know this will mean a lot to them. They (Kotoko) really deserve the league title,” Felix Annan told Akoma FM in an interview.



Asante Kotoko this weekend will play the last but one match of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

At the end of a game that will be against Elmina Sharks, a coronation ceremony will follow at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for Asante Kotoko to be handed the Ghana Premier League title.



That game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 18:00GMT.