Kotoko doesn't deserve a training facility with container structures – Nana Yaw Amponsah told

The first phase of Kotoko's Adako Jachie training complex is near completion

• Kwadwo Asante says a container structure does not befit Kotoko

• The first phase of Kotoko's training complex at Adako Jachie complex is almost complete



• But the ex-NCC protocol has said the complex denigrates the image of Kotoko



A leading member of Asante Kotoko’s National Circles Council (NCC), Kwadwo Asante, has told the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, that “Asanteman doesn’t deserve container structure” as part of its training facility.



Works at the Asante Kotoko's training complex located at Adako Jachie begun months ago and the first phase is close to completion.



An architectural design of the project released in August depicted that parts of the complex which will hold the club’s secretariat and locker-rooms will be constructed with metallic container.

But according to him, he couldn’t fathom why management of the club will sit aloof and allow such a facility to be erected when lot of funds have been invested into the Adako Jachie project.



He stressed that the Kotoko CEO has denigrated the image of the Ashantis who pride themselves with being wealthy.



Explaining why a metallic container structure is not befitting for a club like Kotoko, Kwadwo Asante said on Adom TV that, “it's a structure that is temporal. For instance, if Multimedia goes for a program somewhere they erect a structure and after they remove it.”



“But Asanteman, Otumfuor who owns the land? Ah! The management of Kotoko should open their eyes wide,” the former NCC Chief Protocol officer stated.



According to Kwadwo Asante, Nana Yaw Amponsah is fulfilling a piece of history which will denigrate the image of the Ashanti club.

“It’s an insult but it’s all part of history. It’s history in a sense that the person who brought the container what is his background? What inspired him to do this and he even covered it up with wood.”



“It’s a big insult to the Asanteman who pride themselves in gold and are able to dig minerals at anytime they want and all you could do is use a recycled container for a training facility? Every true Ashanti knows what I’m talking about,” the former NCC Protocol officer stressed.



