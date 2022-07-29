Kotoko drag GFA to CAS

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko have announced that the club have begun processes to appeal Richmond Lamptey's ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sports(CAS).

Lamptey has been banned for two and half years from football after being found guilty of engaging in a match-fixing scheme in 2021.



After their initial appeal got dismissed, the club in a statement released on Friday, July 29, 2022, announced that their legal team have begun the process to file an appeal at CAS.



"Management this morning have directed our legal team to begin processes at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ( CAS ), in respect of the Richmond Lamptey’s appeal."



The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on May 16, 2022, announced that AshantiGold and now Division One side Inter Allies have been found guilty of match-fixing in 2021. Both teams have been demoted to the country's third-tier league as a result.



The DC also sanctioned administrators, coaches, and some players of both teams that were involved in the scandal.

Among the players sanctioned was Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey who was then at Inter Allies.



Lamptey was handed 30 months ban for being guilty of betting on the fixed score-line.





???? ???????????????? ????????????????????????



Management this morning have directed our legal team to begin processes at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ( CAS ), in respect of the Richmond Lamptey’s appeal. #AKSC #FabuCensus pic.twitter.com/ZbFDS24lAM — Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions???? (@AsanteKotoko_SC) July 29, 2022

EE/KPE