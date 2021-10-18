Kotoko draw 1-1 with UAE lower-tier side Liwa FC

Asante Kotoko players in celebration mood

Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday evening drew 1-1 with Liwa FC in a pre-season friendly match in Dubai.

The Ghana Premier League giants are in the United Arab Emirates where the team is preparing for the start of the 2021/2022 Ghanaian football season later this month.



Today, coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his squad faced lower-tier outfit Liwa FC in another pre-season game to give the gaffer the chance to assess his team and try out new tactics and formations.



Although Asante Kotoko led 1-0 at the breakthrough Stephen Amankona, the opponent fought back and equalized in the second half to force the match to end in a stalemate.

Today’s exercise follows a defeat Kotoko suffered at the hands of Al-Hilal last week in Dubai.



It is likely, the Reds will play another friendly match before returning to Ghana on October 22, 2021.