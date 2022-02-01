Kotoko duo Fabio Gama and Isaac Oppong return from injury

Fabio Gama, Kotoko player

Asante Kotoko SC has been boosted with the return of duo Fabio Gama and Isaac Oppong to training after a long injury layoff.

The Porcupine Warriors were set to be without the duo but the Kumasi-based club has been boosted with the news that Fabio Gama and Isaac Oppong have already started light training.



Asante Kotoko received good news on Monday with the return of two injured players two days after their famous win over Great Olympics in Kumasi.



Both Gama and Oppong joined their teammates at training on Monday afternoon at the team’s training camp, Adako Jachie near Ejisu for preparation for their Premier League game against Elmina Sharks coming Sunday.



"Both Fabio Gama and Isaac Oppong have all returned from injury, they have started light training and hopefully they will all be fit for our upcoming league games, "Kotoko's Communications Director David Obeng Nyarko exclusively told Focus TV.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the postponed Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko SC will be played on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 3pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The fixture was initially set for December 12, 2021, but it was postponed due to Hearts of Oak’s participation in the CAF competition preliminary matches.



At the time, Hearts were set to return to Ghana on December 10 from playing in Algeria against JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup and that meant that they could not face Kotoko on December 12.



Kotoko is top of the league table after 14 matches with a game in hand with 33 points and would be brimming in confidence when they take on rivals Hearts of Oak on 20th February 2022.



Watch Full Video Here



