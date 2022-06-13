Kotoko earn GH₵25,000 as cash prize after winning GPL

Asante Kotoko SC win GPL

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, have received GH₵250,000 as prize money for clinching the 2021/2022 league title.



Kotoko were handed the giant trophy after their last home game of the season against Elmina Sharks on Sunday, June 12, 2020.



Coupled with the prize money were 40 gold medals that were handed to the players and coaching staff as a reward for their success this season.

Kotoko recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory over Sharks to lift the Ghana Premier League title as the winners of the 2021/2022 season.



Imoro Ibrahim scored a stunning freekick in the first half before George Mfegue came off the bench to net a brace in the second half to claim the resounding win.



The first and second runner-ups will receive GH₵ 150,000, 40 silver medals and GH₵ 80,000, 40 bronze medals respectively.



With a game left to complete the season, Asante Kotoko lead the table with 66 points, Medeama follows with 56 points and Bechem United completed the top three with 53 points.