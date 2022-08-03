'Kotoko fan' Mr Eazi details why his betting firm is sponsoring Ghana Premier League

Nigerian musician and businessman, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known as Mr. Eazi, has revealed that his company, betPawa, decided to become the title sponsor of the Ghana Premier League to develop sports across the continent.

The Ghana Football Association, at a short ceremony on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, announced that betPawa has invested a sum of $6 million in the domestic league.



The deal, which was signed by GFA president Kurt Okraku and Mr. Eazi, will last for a period of three years.



Mr. Eazi, who is the majority share owner of betPawa, revealed that the company saw the need to invest in the Ghana Premier League to increase development.



“We believe in development of sports and it is in that spirit and I being a Kotoko fan that I am here today to represent betPawa to get into this partnership and develop the sport in Ghana,” the Nigerian musician said.



The GFA President noted that the new deal would help the dreams of many young footballers become a reality whilst clubs get multiple streams of income.



“betPawa is lending support to our football industry and joining the growing industry of entities who believe it is important we develop our domestic football and help our boys to see their dreams become real. That can only happen when we have good facilities like the betPawa park, motivate the players with Locker room bonuses and when our clubs have more financial resources,” Kurt Okraku stated.

According to the GFA, all 18-clubs in the Ghana Premier League will receive a share of the sponsorship deal entered into with betPawa.



As part of the deal, the GFA has initiated the ‘Locker-room Bonuses’ which is a winning bonus package for each player and technical team of a winning club in the Ghana Premier League.



Part of the sponsorship will be invested in the construction of an Astro-turf at the Ghanaman Soccer Center in Prampram to be named the betPawa pitch.



The partnership between the two parties is aimed at marketing the league and betPawa to become giants on the African continent.



