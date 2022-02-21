Kotoko fans angry with Hearts coach over 'disrespectful' comment

Hearts draw with Kotoko
Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has triggered the fury of Kumasi Asante Kotoko fans with some comments he made after their game on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Boadu has angered followers of Asante Kotoko with his comments that Hearts would have scored Kotoko with their youth side.
In a post-match comment statement Boadu said “This was not one of our best games our best game of the first round was against Legon Cities, if we had used our junior team( Auroras) against them today, Kotoko can still not score us.”
Boadu’s statement was in relation to a comment by Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum that Hearts played their best game of the season against Kotoko.
"I stand to be corrected Hearts of Oak as you know have not played better this like before. With all due respect, I respect Hearts of Oak and love this kind of performance," he added.
The statement by Samuel Boadu has caused anger on social media with fans of Kotoko express disappointment.
The Kotoko fans are angry that over what they perceive to be disrespect shown their team by Samuel Boadu.
Read the comments below
Samuel Boadu: This is not a game. My best game was vs Legon Cities.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 20, 2022
Kotoko cannot even score Hearts junior team ???? pic.twitter.com/3GcRdz4WaX
At least Samuel Boadu is still in contention to win the “Kotoko cannot score me” trophy this season.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 20, 2022
"Kotoko cannot score me even if I use Hearts of Oak Junior team."— )Pemsuonana High Priest (@SasuDanquah1) February 20, 2022
Samuel Boadu, Hearts of Oak.
“This wasn't one of our best game... if we had used our junior team against them today, Kotoko couldn't score us.”— ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????©✍???? (@domynych) February 20, 2022
- Samuel Boadu.
These words will come back to bite him soon. Very soon! Never too late for him to take communication lessons! Absolutely zero professionalism! pic.twitter.com/M0uyr3dkse
Samuel Boadu is a braggart err. Never knew. He questioned the level of Elmina Sharks last season and has just claimed @AsanteKotoko_SC can't even beat him if he uses @HeartsOfOakGH junior team.— Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) February 20, 2022
Wow! pic.twitter.com/eVdPu7PCiN
Listen to this irrational submission from Samuel Boadu. A coach who cannot even make a complete proper English phrase!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/94AbKcY7KD— Hajj Mustapha (@Mohamme02821423) February 20, 2022
After the #SuperClash— Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) February 21, 2022
???? Coach Prosper Ogum
“You can really see that Accra Hearts of Oak upped their game for the first time this season.”
???? Samuel Boadu
“If we had used our junior team( Auroras) against them today, Kotoko can still not score us.”
I love this???? pic.twitter.com/BfDLgcSG8u
Pedestrian comments by Samuel Boadu. Dr. Narteh Ogum showed respect to Hearts of Oak. What has been Hearts of Oak's best performance in the league this season? pic.twitter.com/rfUzIZ9zGK— Emma Baah-Aboagye(Nana Kwaku Bosompem - NKB) (@EmmaBaahAboagye) February 21, 2022
Because Kotoko spared Hearts in today’s clash ... I heard Samuel Boadu in Ghana engaging the press saying the match wasn’t tough for him !!— immigrant (@God_money1) February 20, 2022
Aaaah ... Ewiase Ny3d3 !!!
