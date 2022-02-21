Kotoko fans angry with Hearts coach over 'disrespectful' comment

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts draw with Kotoko

Samuel Boadu rues missed chance against Kotoko



Prosper Ogum praises Hearts of Oak



Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has triggered the fury of Kumasi Asante Kotoko fans with some comments he made after their game on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Boadu has angered followers of Asante Kotoko with his comments that Hearts would have scored Kotoko with their youth side.



In a post-match comment statement Boadu said “This was not one of our best games our best game of the first round was against Legon Cities, if we had used our junior team( Auroras) against them today, Kotoko can still not score us.”

Boadu’s statement was in relation to a comment by Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum that Hearts played their best game of the season against Kotoko.



"I stand to be corrected Hearts of Oak as you know have not played better this like before. With all due respect, I respect Hearts of Oak and love this kind of performance," he added.



The statement by Samuel Boadu has caused anger on social media with fans of Kotoko express disappointment.



The Kotoko fans are angry that over what they perceive to be disrespect shown their team by Samuel Boadu.



