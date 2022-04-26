Kotoko fans left unhappy after defeat to Legon Cities as match officials get security escort

Kotoko suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Royals in the matchday 26 games at the Baba Yara Stadium

Asante Kotoko supporters were left unhappy following their defeat to Legon Cities on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League leaders suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Royals in the matchday 26 games at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The fans of the club blamed center referee, Selorm Yao Bless for their defeat.



Bless awarded Legon a controversial penalty in the first half of the game and that gave Legon the perfect start they wanted and held on to win the day.



A brace from Hans Kwoffie added to Michael Otuo’s penalty and although Mudasiru Salifu pulled one back for Kotoko, it was not enough to save their blushes.

After the game, a section of Kotoko supporters wanted to vent their anger on the referees but the security personnel presents professionally handled the situation.



They guarded the referees out of the stadium and made sure no supporter was also hurt.



Despite Kotoko’s defeat, they still lead the log with 52 points. The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Sogakope to play relegation-threatened WAFA in the matchday 27 games.