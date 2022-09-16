0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko fans rave as Mudasiru Salifu plays against Manchester United in Europa League

Mudasiru Salifu Kot.webp Mudasiru Salifu [2nd] played the final minutes of the game

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko fans were over the moon when their player, Mudasiru Salifu came on as a substitute for FC Sheriff’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The cherry on the icing for most fans was the moment the commentator introduced Mudasiru Salifu as a player 'on loan from Asante Kotoko’ .

Mudasiru came on as a substitute minute to play the last nine minutes of the game for the Moldovan club.

Mudasiru who some few months ago was playing in the Ghana Premier League, was rocking shoulders with five times Champions League winner Casimero.

The player made a few touches on the ball before the referee blew the final whistle to end proceedings.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring account for the Red Devils in the first half with an assist from Christian Eriksen's reverse pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo also scored his first goal of the season from the spot after a tackle from former Inter Allies player, Patrick Kpozo.

Mudasiru Salifu climaxed of the memorable match with a memorable picture with Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time World best player.

Read some of the comments from fans below

















Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Comms. Dir. 'vindicates' Mahama
Bawumia breaks silence on presidential ambition
‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for scam
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
Mahama being paid all emoluments due him – NPP
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Related Articles: