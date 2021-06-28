Kotoko fans react to Super Clash defeat as Hearts bag bragging rights

Asante Kotoko lost a chance to go top of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League after losing to Accra Hearts of Oak by a lone goal on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko before the matchday 31 fixture were tied on 56 points apiece on the league table with Hearts occupying top spot due to superior goal difference.



However, after 94 minutes of action at the Accra Sports Stadium, it took Daniel Afriyie connecting a straight shot from his teammate at close range to break the deadlock between the two sides.



The Porcupine Warriors will now have to win their remaining three games and hope that the Phobians will drop four points before they can overtake them to win their first league title in seven years.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Joel Eshun after the game, some Asante Kotoko fans congratulated Accra Hearts of Oak for their victory while some blamed referee Daniel Laryea for not ruling Daniel Afriyie’s goal as an offside.

“I blame the referee for not ruling the goal offside. Is it by force for Hearts of Oak to win the league?" a fan asked angrily.



Another congratulated Hearts of Oak: “Though it is a painful defeat, I congratulate them for winning the game because they were the better side on the day but the league is not yet over.”



