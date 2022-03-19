0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko fans slam Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed over dig at Mbella Etouga

Fatawu Mohammed 1 Hearts of Oak right back, Fatawu Mohammed

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko hit back strongly at Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed after the defender aimed a dig at the Porcupine Warriors attacker Mbella Etouga.

The Cameroonian striker has been in top form in his debut season in the Ghana Premier League. So far, no player has scored more goals. He has registered 14, two more than closest competitor Bright Adjei of Aduana Stars.

Etouga is regarded as the best player in the league by many, but, after failing to score in two meetings against Accra Hearts of Oak, Mohammed passed a disrespectful comment about him.

Etouga was not on target when the two giants met in the league and drew blank again a week later in the 2022 President’s Cup. The first meeting ended in a draw but Hearts won the cup match 2-1 thanks to a late goal by Patrick Razak.

Etouga was kept silent in both games, recording just 10 touches in the President’s Cup.

In an interview with Adikanfo FM, Fatawu jabbed, “Scoring from a penalty spot doesn’t make you a top striker.”

Five of Mbella’s goals have come from the penalty spot.

But Fatawu’s opinion has caused anger on social media with the fans of the league leaders expressing disappointment and throwing harsh responses to the Hearts right-back.

One user reminded Fatawu of his disappointing showing in his Black Stars debut against South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Fatawu after the game said he was overawed by the occasion of playing against South Africa at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.





Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Supreme Court ruling has brought government business to a halt in Parliament
SC's order to respond to interlocutory injunction is ‘manifestly in error’ - Assin North MP
Ken Agyapong pays US$145,000 for repairs of KATH cancer machine
Randy Abbey blasts govt for staging 65th independence parade at Cape Coast Stadium
Randy Abbey blasts govt for staging 65th independence parade at Cape Coast Stadium
‘Take this Parliament, do whatever you want with it’ – KT Hammond to Minority
‘It’s difficult to reach Adwoa Safo as a Whip’ – Annoh-Dompreh cries out
Cabinet retreat: IMF bailout is not on agenda – Presidency
Family of man slapped by Afia Schwarznegger demands apology
Thomas Partey converts to Islam - Report
Related Articles: