Kotoko fans slam Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed over dig at Mbella Etouga

Hearts of Oak right back, Fatawu Mohammed

Asante Kotoko hit back strongly at Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed after the defender aimed a dig at the Porcupine Warriors attacker Mbella Etouga.

The Cameroonian striker has been in top form in his debut season in the Ghana Premier League. So far, no player has scored more goals. He has registered 14, two more than closest competitor Bright Adjei of Aduana Stars.



Etouga is regarded as the best player in the league by many, but, after failing to score in two meetings against Accra Hearts of Oak, Mohammed passed a disrespectful comment about him.



Etouga was not on target when the two giants met in the league and drew blank again a week later in the 2022 President’s Cup. The first meeting ended in a draw but Hearts won the cup match 2-1 thanks to a late goal by Patrick Razak.



Etouga was kept silent in both games, recording just 10 touches in the President’s Cup.



In an interview with Adikanfo FM, Fatawu jabbed, “Scoring from a penalty spot doesn’t make you a top striker.”

Five of Mbella’s goals have come from the penalty spot.



But Fatawu’s opinion has caused anger on social media with the fans of the league leaders expressing disappointment and throwing harsh responses to the Hearts right-back.



One user reminded Fatawu of his disappointing showing in his Black Stars debut against South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Fatawu after the game said he was overawed by the occasion of playing against South Africa at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.













