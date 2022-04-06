Kotoko fans stopped my move to the club - Fatau Dauda claims

Fatau Dauda

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was linked with a move to Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko in the January transfer window.

The deal was close but the club pulled the plug at the last minute and the veteran goalkeeper has explained why.



According the former Ashgold goalie, supporters of Asante Kotoko were not happy with the club signing him forcing the management to abandon the move.



Kotoko lost goalkeeper Razak Abalora to Moldovan side Sherrif Tiraspol in the middle of the season and wanted to add the veteran goalkeeper to their ranks.



Many Kotoko supporters were of the view that his signing will block the path of youngster Danlad Ibrahim who the fans rate highly.

Speaking on Angel TV, Fatau Dauda admitted that the ‘power'of the supporters ended his move to kotoko.



“ I’m an experienced goalkeeper and my presence could’ve done a lot for the team even in terms of serving as a motivation for some of the players. But, I think there was some displeasure from certain quarters of the supporters of the club. If you look at how important club fans are, you can’t underrate that,” he said



“So it ended up that we had to shelve the plans in order not to spark any unrest within the supporters,” he added.