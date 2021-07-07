Kotoko fans to pay GFA fines on Mariano Barreto and Emmanuel Gyamfi

•Gyamfi had a one game ban and a GH₵1000 fine

•Mariano Barreto will sit on the sidelines for one more game



•Asante Kotoko progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Asokwa Deportivo



Asante Kotoko supporters in the USA and the UK have pledged to pay the fines imposed on their head coach Mariano Barreto and deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



Mariano Barreto was charged with a two-game ban and a fine of GH₵3000 for his comments against match officials in their game against Legon Cities while deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi was charged with a game ban and a fine of GH₵1000 for stamping on Andy Okpe in their game against Inter Allies which was an off-ball incident.

Despite missing the knockout competition yesterday Mariano Barretto will have to miss out on the club’s crucial penultimate Ghana Premier League fixture against Elmina Sharks however vice skipper Emmanuel Gyamfi will be available for selection if his GH₵1000 fine is paid by the club.



But the fans in the UK and the USA who call themselves as the Red Army has promised to pay GH₵4000 fine to the Ghana Football Association.



The leader of the group, Bright Agyemang, made this statement in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



