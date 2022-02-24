0
Kotoko fans troll Hearts fans with new bus

A Photo Of The New Asante Kotoko Bus.jfif Asante Kotoko's new bus

Thu, 24 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko announced a new sponsorship deal

Kotoko gets a new Volvo bus

Asante Kotoko lead the GPL table

Asante Kotoko fans have mocked Hearts of Oak fans on social media after the former announced a new team bus and another sponsorship deal.

The Porcupines, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, announced that the club had acquired a brand new Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach.

"Brand new 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach!!????

34+1+1 seater!! Luxurious seating????arrangements (First ever in Gh????????)

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you our new BUS sponsored by our new partner, @AccessBankGhana!!???? More details soon!!" Asante Kotoko wrote in a social media post.

Many local football enthusiasts have hailed the Kotoko hierarchy on their new acquisition as part of the new sponsorship deal with Access bank.

However, Kotoko fans, while acknowledging the efforts of management, turned to ridicule their arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, mocking them for using an old team bus.

Here are some reactions













