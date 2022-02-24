Kotoko fans troll Hearts fans with new bus

Asante Kotoko's new bus

Asante Kotoko fans have mocked Hearts of Oak fans on social media after the former announced a new team bus and another sponsorship deal.



The Porcupines, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, announced that the club had acquired a brand new Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach.



"Brand new 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach!!????

34+1+1 seater!! Luxurious seating????arrangements (First ever in Gh????????)



Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you our new BUS sponsored by our new partner, @AccessBankGhana!!???? More details soon!!" Asante Kotoko wrote in a social media post.



Many local football enthusiasts have hailed the Kotoko hierarchy on their new acquisition as part of the new sponsorship deal with Access bank.



However, Kotoko fans, while acknowledging the efforts of management, turned to ridicule their arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, mocking them for using an old team bus.



Here are some reactions

Hearts came in their old costal bus the Phobian Bird ???????????????????? — Ohene-Bampoe Brenya (@obbampoegh) February 20, 2022

I won’t be surprised if NYA buys hearts of oak’s bus and sells it as scrubs ???????????????? — Kotoko in my DNA ????⚪️ (@Bamfi_Nana) February 23, 2022

i feel like this bus ride is my last ever ride in the world. too much sudden loud sounds like istg it feels like my hearts gonna explode or something ???? — Anemoia (@Anemoia_Moth) February 23, 2022

I prefer not to speak ???????????? pic.twitter.com/SR5lSw9Pmo — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) February 23, 2022

Pork FC ???? fans lemme tell you, we won't bring this bus to Accra oo - if you want to see it, come to Baba Yara Stadium.????????



Mo bus tantan s3 hippopotamus ???? anum! pic.twitter.com/6w4UvI9LR8 — Asante Kotoko News ???? (@Kotoko_News) February 23, 2022