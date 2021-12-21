Kotoko gaffer Prosper Narteh Ogum wins first Coach of the Month award for season

Asante Kotoko's Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has deservedly won the first Coach of the Month award for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League
Ogum has been adjudged the best coach for November ahead of other contenders Nurudeen Amadu of King Faisal and Bechem United's Kassim Mingle.
The former WAFA boss had a better record among the nominees as his side went unbeaten in the month with four straight victories and a draw.
He is expected to receive a NASCO Television set.
Ogum was appointed head coach in August and has done a great job so far with Kotoko challenging for the title from the onset.
With five wins, two draws and one defeat, Kotoko are third. The Porcupine Warriors can move up as they have an outstanding game against sworn rivals Hearts of Oak.
- Defender Raddy Ovouka unilaterally terminates contract with Hearts of Oak
- Watch how Hearts of Oak defeated Accra Lions 2-0
- David Abagna Sandan picks MOTM award as RTU beat Elmina Sharks at home
- WAFA captain Konadu Yiadom wins MVP award in home win against Medeama
- GPL WK9 wrap-up: Aduana, Hearts extend winning run, Kotoko back to winning ways
- Read all related articles